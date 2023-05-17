Watch Now
5th annual Bromo Art Walk happens Thursday

Posted at 5:50 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 17:50:52-04

BALTIMORE — Take a walk on the West Side this week, and soak in downtown Baltimore's arts scene.

The Bromo Art Walk returns for its fifth year, offering a night of artistic performances, exhibits and open studios from more than 30 participants. There's even a mural art tour that leaves from the the Hippodrome Theatre.

"It continues to expand, so we have even more locations, even more artists, and even more participating retailers," said Emily Breiter, executive director of the Bromo Arts District.

The event has drawn about 1,000 attendees, she said, and will feature newcomers like Kelly Walker Fine Art and Studio Q - as well as Black Artist Research Space & Muse 360, The Black Genius Art Show, Blakwater House, BMA Lexington Market, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, Cotyledon Arts, Current Space, Eubie Blake Cultural Center, Everyman Theatre, Fluid Movement, the Hippodrome, Keur Khaleyi African Dance Company, Le Mondo, Lexington Market, Maryland Center for History and Culture, Media Rhythm Institute, and Zora’s Den.

It's happening one night only - Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. And you can keep the celebration going with an after-party from 9 to 11 p.m. Registration is highly encouraged, on EventBrite.com.

