59-year-old MD man sets Domino's on fire with bags of feces after breaking into cars

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A 59-year-old Westiminster man, George W. Cook, sets Domino's Pizza on fire via bags of feces after breaking into cars at a nearby auto repair shop Saturday morning.

Authorities say witnesses saw Cook breaking into cars at Superior Car Care on Manchester Avenue. He then took his tour of destruction on the road. At around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, he set one of America's favorite pizza chains on fire in the 400 block of Baltimore Boulevard.

The 59-year-old started the fire by setting bags and boxes filled with feces ablaze in the back of the pizza shop. It is unknown whether or not Cook has a personal vendetta against Domino’s or its delicious pies.

A Domino's manager told Deputy State Fire Marshals that Cook had visited the same store earlier in the week. He became hostile and kicked over a trash can after he was told to leave as the Domino's staff refused to give him the free food.

This isn’t Cook’s first dance with the flames of destruction. Westminster Police say he was arrested for setting small fires in the area recently.

Cook was charged with second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

He also faces charges of rogue and vagabond and theft under $100 by the Westminster Police Department and is being held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.