59-year-old man dies in collision with tree Tuesday morning

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 30, 2023
BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Maryland State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called for the crash after 9am on the inner loop of I-695 at Cove Road in Dundalk.

When they arrived they located the victim, identified as 59-year-old Stephen Becker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the driver and only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Becker's 2008 Honda pickup truck traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

