55-year-old struck and killed in College Park Friday afternoon

Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 16, 2023
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Washington D.C. man was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in College Park.

Troopers were called to the right shoulder of southbound I-495 before Baltimore Avenue for the incident.

Investigators say the driver of a Toyota Highlander, 55-year-old Olumide Stephen, was outside of his vehicle inflating his tire on the right rear passenger side.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a black Toyota Prius, 21-year-old Surya Padmanabhan, ran off of the road and traveled on to the southbound shoulder striking the rear of the Highlander and
Stephen.

Police say Stephen had his hazard lights activated at the time of the crash.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

