55-year-old man dies in Northeast Baltimore car crash

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue for reports of a serious accident.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was traveling on Erdman when the vehicle flipped over, causing a single car crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accident Investigation Unit responded and took control of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2606 or call 911.