54-year-old woman killed in Annapolis crash

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old woman dead in Annapolis on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for the crash.

Investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal.

According to police, she was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking from west to east when she was struck by a 2016 Ford Focus.

She was transported to a local medical center where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.