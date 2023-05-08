53-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Towson early Sunday morning

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal pedestrian crash in Towson.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard at 3:15 a.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

They arrived and found a man, 53-year-old Earl Preston III, and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Preston was struck by a 2018 Acura TLX traveling eastbound on East Joppa Road as he was trying to cross just east of the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene.

The incident still remains under investigation.