52nd annual Washington Monument lighting takes place Thursday with fireworks!

BALTIMORE — Sometimes Christmas lights just aren't enough to capture your holiday excitement, luckily this event has fireworks too.

Crews strung lights 150 feet in the air for the 52nd annual Washington Monument lighting in Mount Vernon Place.

The Mount Vernon Place Conservancy puts on the event this Thursday.

They say its all about bringing the city together for the holidays.

"We're celebrating at this monument that's been here for over 200 years. And so it just feels like it's like the city coming together to celebrate all the wonderful things that we have here in Baltimore," Lance Humphries, Executive Directive of Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

Besides the lighting, there will be a host of musical acts singing Christmas songs and over 20 local food vendors, as well as beer, wine and hot cider.