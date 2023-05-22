52-year-old man fatally struck in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating a crash that killed a 52-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the area of Dogwood Road and Ambassador Road for a motor-vehicle collision.

Police say a 2014 Mercedes C300 was traveling westbound, when it collided with a 2016 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Mercedes, Willie J. Smith, 52, was taken to a hospital, where was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by members of Baltimore County's Crash Team.

Anyone who may have any information about this crash is asked to contact 410-307-2020.