WOODLAWN, Md. — A man is dead after being struck by two cars in Gwynn Oak Friday night, police say.

It happened around 9:30 pm in the area of Liberty Road and Brubar Court.

Police say the victim, 52-year-old Jose Rivas, was trying to cross Liberty Road when he was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram and a 2017 Nissan Altima.

Both drivers remained on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at 410-887-5396.