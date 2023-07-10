50th year of YouthWorks program kicks off with over 7,000 jobs being offered

BALTIMORE — The YouthWorks program is celebrating it's 50th year by announcing over 7,000 jobs have been offered.

YouthWorks places teen and young adults, ages 14 to 21, in summer employment opportunities with private, nonprofit, city, state and government employers.

Those who participate in the program work in many different industries and gain career-specific skills over a five-week summer session.

“For 50 years, YouthWorks has been a long-standing program in Baltimore that has connected our young people to phenomenal job opportunities within the city of Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Our YouthWorkers play a vital role in our city at workplaces across our community, and the program has been transformational for so many young people who’ve gone through the program. These opportunities help our young people gain practice skills and experience and through this program we are investing in the future of our city. Their enthusiasm, dedication, and willingness to learn make YouthWorkers not only valuable assets to all of our agencies during their time here, but help build them into leaders for their communities for years to come.”

In 2023, 7,890 young people were offered summer jobs at a rate of $13.25 per hour. In 2022, 5,819 participated in the program.

“YouthWorks is a critical initiative to deliver economic justice to our city and create opportunities for young people to thrive in the workforce. Our program provides young Baltimoreans with valuable connections, a meaningful community and the skills to succeed. We look forward to the next 50 years of serving Baltimore’s youth!” said MacKenzie Garvin, Acting Director of the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

To learn more about YouthWorks, click here.