50 years later, Vietnam veterans were honored for their service

WMAR-2 News is your voice for veterans.

Harford County veterans were honored for their service 50 years later on Thursday night.

Veterans and their families came to watch the premiere of a documentary titled “The Vietnam War, Lived and Remembered by Harford County Veterans.”

The film featured the stories of their time serving overseas.

"It's nice to see the people remembering and work with these other guys who are brothers, who truly we all became brothers over there," says David Yensan, an Army vet.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.