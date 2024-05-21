50 years in the game: Terry Sparklin celebrates half a century at UM BWMC

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Someone staying at the same job in the 21st century for a decade or even five years is an immense feat. With the job market being extremely volatile, it’s thought to be in workers' best interest to always have a second job or a side gig just in case things go sideways.

Terry Sparklin, a born, raised, and current Pasadena resident celebrating 50 years of service at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, is an amazing example of dedication, passion, going beyond the job description, and a workplace that fosters an environment of appreciation and growth for its employees.

Sparklin started working at UM BWMC in 1973, which was then known as North Arundel Hospital. Her career began as a “candy striper” (hospital volunteer), with the end result of becoming a nurse.

She continued working at UM BWMC while in nursing school. Needless to day, she's done it all from CCU, ICU, Emergency Department, Endoscopy, and the final stop, Radiology.

Terry’s service doesn’t stop at the doors of UM BWMC. She’s a big advocate for hospital initiatives and fundraisers created to improve healthcare for the Glen Burnie community and surrounding areas.