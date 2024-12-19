5-year old student, school bus driver unharmed after head-on crash in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — One person was flown to Shock Trauma Thursday morning after crashing into a school bus in Carroll County.

It happened around 6:45am in the 100 block of Hanover Pike (MD 30) in Hampstead.

Maryland State Police say the bus driver and a five-year-old boy aboard were uninjured.

Investigators learned the bus was struck head-on by a Kia Optima.

Brandon Jay Roser was identified as the operator behind the wheel.

Despite having to be helicoptered to the hospital, Roser's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers reopened the road after about four hours.

Anyone witnessing the crash is asked to call police at 410-386-3000.