5 teens, 1 adult arrested for alleged roles in two armed robberies

Six people are in custody in connection to two armed robberies in Towson and Owings Mills.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue for a robbery near the shopping center on Dulaney Valley Road.

The suspect's vehicle was located driving the wrong way on Pennsylvania Avenue.

All six suspects were arrested.

Those suspects include two 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-olds, a boy and girl, and an 18-year-old man.

Police also found a semi-automatic 9mm handgun and a magazine that contained 14 rounds.

After their arrest, police discovered that the same suspects were allegedly involved in a robbery in the 10200 block of Mill Run Circle.

“These investigations and subsequent arrests exemplify the outstanding police work that is occurring in communities across Baltimore County,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert O. McCullough.

Four of the suspects were charged as adults.

The other juvenile suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status.

Each suspect is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, and handgun charges.