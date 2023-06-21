4th round of dockless vehicle permits announced for two companies

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Department of Transportation Interim Director Corren Johnson announced that the city has awarded its newest round of Dockless Vehicle Permits.

The permits have been awarded to two companies: Spin and LINK by Superpedestrian.

Missing another round of permits was the company Lime.

They came under fire due questions about the safety of its scooters.

This will be the fourth round of permits since the e-scooter and e-bike permit program launched in 2019.

With a dockless vehicle sharing program, electric scooters and bicycles can be conveniently rented throughout the city as an easy way to travel.

They come equipped with GPS technology so they can be easily located, rented and parked.

Spin and LINK were offered permit renewals because they didn't receive any citations during the 2022-2023 permit year.

They each provide unique services:

