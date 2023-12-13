48 people with disabilities set to start new jobs thanks to Arc Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Arc Baltimore announced its helping 48 people with disabilities start new jobs.

Some of the businesses taking on new employees are Amazon, Baltimore County Public Schools, Blades and Rosenfeld, PA, Dietz and Watson, GBMC Health Care, Jim Boyd's Flooring, Keswick Multicare and Marshall's.

More than 1,000 adults with disabilities currently receive support from The Arc Baltimore to live and work in their neighborhoods.

“Our job coaches provide preparatory and on-going support as needed to each person hired over the past year,” explains Kimberly Scroggins, Director of Employment Services at The Arc Baltimore.

If you'd like to join the Arc Baltimore's list of employment partners email or call Scroggins here: kscroggins@thearcbaltimore.org or 443-279-3450.