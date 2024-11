BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in North Baltimore.

The shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cold Spring Lane at a Royal Farms Store.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.