47-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Just after 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Franklin Street and Payson Street for reports of a bicyclist that was struck.

Once on scene officers found the victim, a 47-year-old man, and they attempted life-saving measures.

However, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the victim was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.