46-year-old man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Pikesville crash

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was fatally struck in Pikesville on Wednesday, Baltimore County Police say.

Just before 9:30 pm, Officers arrived in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Hooks Lane for the crash.

Police determined a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Park Heights when it struck and overrode a curb, causing the driver to be ejected into the southbound lane.

While in the lane, the driver, 46-year-old Michael Mazor, was struck by a 2004 Cadillac.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Crash Team are working to determine what caused the crash.