46 fallen heroes were honored at the state police headquarters on Wednesday

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Our state troopers give everything—their down time, their family time, their holidays, and most of all, their own lives.

The Maryland State Police held its Fallen Heroes Day ceremony, honoring its men and women who passed away during active duty.

In total, 43 state troopers, one Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal, and two troopers who were killed in WWII were recognized.

At the state police headquarters, roses and wreaths were placed at the foot of the Fallen Heroes memorial in their honor.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller spoke in reverence, paying tribute to their sacrifice.