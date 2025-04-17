44 yr old MD man charged with coercing minors to participate in sexual activity

44-year-old David Kaufman from Maryland has been charged with allegedly coercing and enticing an 18-year-old to travel from Massachusetts to Maryland to engage in commercial sex, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts.

Court documents say authorities acquired evidence allegedly detailing Kaufman coercing and enticing minors ages ranging from 14–20 through payment for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Some of the minors, after being persuaded and coerced, would travel to his penthouse at the Four Seasons in Baltimore, and other locations, to engage in sexual activity with him, which he would videorecord.

Allegedly, one incident in particular, documented in public filings says, Kaufman coerced a victim to travel from Massachusetts, paying for plane tickets on two different occasions to come to his penthouse at the Four Seasons in Baltimore.

While there, Kaufman allegedly gave the victim liquor and drugs, including cocaine, until the victim was intoxicated.

From this point, he allegedly persuaded the victim to participate in sexual activity with him; this was also recorded.

During these two occasions, he paid the victim in various ways, i.e., cash, electronic money transfers, and gifts not limited to a Louis Vuitton bag he bought.

He would then watch the footage later for pleasure.

Kaufman was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing an individual to travel to engage in prostitution and aiding and abetting.

The 44-year-old appeared in a Maryland federal court Wednesday, where he was ordered detained for a pending hearing for Thursday afternoon at 3pm. He will later appear in the District of Massachusetts.

If convicted, Kaufman could face up to 20 years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

