44-year-old man dies in car crash in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — The Maryland State Police are currently investigating a deadly car crash that occurred in Queen Anne's County early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of westbound Route 50, east of Piney Creek Road for reports of the crash.

According to police, a 2006 BMW X3 was traveling west in lane two when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Jaguar.

The Jaguar then struck a guardrail. The BMW continued driving west and traveled off of the road through a fence.

The passenger of the Jaguar, 44-year-old John Mudge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was taken to an emergency center for their injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police say.