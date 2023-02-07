41-year-old man arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire

TALBOT COUNTY — A Talbot County man has been arrested and charged for a fire that occurred on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Fred Rider III, 41, was charged after investigators determined he was solely responsible for setting his own house on fire.

Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire started around 8 pm that day, over 45 firefighters respond to the 27000 block of Peach Orchard Road in Easton. Firefighters took 30 minutes to control the fire, which required a tanker task force.

The fire completely destroyed the house, causing over $800,000 in damages to the structure and personal belongings.

Rider's family was displaced.

Charges for Rider include First Degree Arson, First Degree Malicious Burning and two counts of Arson Threat.

Rider faces up to 75 years in prison and/or a $105,000 fine if convicted.