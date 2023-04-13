41 firefighters called to contain Crownsville brush fire, one injury reported

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — A brush fire in Crownsville required 41 firefighters to get it under control Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call about reports of brush and trees on fire near River Road in Crownsville, Maryland.

When the fire department arrived, there was a significant amount of woodland on fire spreading towards Maynadier Creek.

Officials say it took 41 firefighters about four hours to get the fire under control. During this time, River Road was shut down between Eva Gude Drive and Herald Harbor Road.

No physical property was damaged as a result of this fire. One Anne Arundel County firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

They have since been released.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.