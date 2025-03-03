Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

41,000 chickens died in a fire, SUV destroyed in Somerset County

Chicken house burned to the ground
The Office of the State Fire Marshal
Chicken house burned to the ground
Chicken house burned to the ground
Posted
and last updated

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — 41,000 chickens died in a fire at a chicken house, and a Toyota Highlander SUV was destroyed in Somerset County on Friday.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the owner of the chicken house, Luan Nguyen, received a trouble alarm at 12 noon when he was away from his property.

Nguyen would return an hour later, seeing one of two chicken houses burned to the ground. He attempted to stop the fire from spreading to another nearby chicken house to no avail.

The second house and his Toyota Highlander were engulfed in flames. The fire department arrived and contained the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are