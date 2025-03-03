41,000 chickens died in a fire, SUV destroyed in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — 41,000 chickens died in a fire at a chicken house, and a Toyota Highlander SUV was destroyed in Somerset County on Friday.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the owner of the chicken house, Luan Nguyen, received a trouble alarm at 12 noon when he was away from his property.

Nguyen would return an hour later, seeing one of two chicken houses burned to the ground. He attempted to stop the fire from spreading to another nearby chicken house to no avail.

The second house and his Toyota Highlander were engulfed in flames. The fire department arrived and contained the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.