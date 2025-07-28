40 years prison time for teen involved in July Fourth shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A Salisbury teen learned his fate Monday after a shooting left one person dead and seven others wounded on the Fourth of July in Wicomico County.

J'Shawn Drayton, 17, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 40 years suspended, for his role in the shooting.

Drayton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on March 6, 2025.

On the Fourth of July in 2023, Drayton arrived in the area of Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue to a venue where a July Fourth party was being held.

Just after midnight, Drayton, and another person, armed themselves with guns and went back to Chippewa Boulevard.

According to authorities, Both Drayton and the other person were "bent on causing mayhem in an ongoing gang war.""

When Drayton and the other person encountered someone named Xavier Maddox, whom they thought was in a rival gang, they opened fire.

Maddox was shot and killed, and a shootout erupted, leaving seven other people wounded.

Three other people were convicted of similar charges in connection with the shooting and are awaiting sentencing, per the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

"Violent gang activity, primarily involving young men in their teens and twenties, continues to escalate in Wicomico County. My Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this lawless behavior and will continue to work tirelessly to hold the perpetrators to account. This conviction reflects that unwavering commitment," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie L. Dykes.

Drayton will also serve a concurrent term of 10 years on a firearm charge. Upon his release, he will serve five years of supervised probation.