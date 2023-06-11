40-year-old man shot, killed in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in South Baltimore on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Plum street for reports of multiple shots fired.

BPD Detective’s Forensic Team on scene of active shooting SE Plum st @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/3xwRwhEEvv — manny locke (@realmannynation) June 11, 2023

When they arrived on scene they located a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.