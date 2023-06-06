40 residences out of water due to water main break in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — DPW crews are on the scene of a 16-inch water main break on Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore.
According to DPW, crews have started excavations.
Roads are closed at Sinclair Lane, Eastmont and Chesterfield.
About 40 residences are without water water officials say.
Sinclair Lane Watermain Break:— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) June 6, 2023
DPW is responding to a 16-inch water main break at 3804 Sinclair Lane. Our crews are on location and have started excavation. Roads are closed at Sinclair Lane and Eastmont and Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield.