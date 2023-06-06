Watch Now
40 residences out of water due to water main break in Northeast Baltimore

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 06, 2023
BALTIMORE — DPW crews are on the scene of a 16-inch water main break on Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore.

According to DPW, crews have started excavations.

Roads are closed at Sinclair Lane, Eastmont and Chesterfield.

About 40 residences are without water water officials say.

