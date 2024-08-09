40 farm animals seized from Harford County property

FOREST HILL, Md — Animal Control removed 40 animals from a Harford County property, after a years-long investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

Harford officials said they've responded more than 29 times, since 2015, to the home in the 500 block of West Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill, for complaints from neighbors and other residents of inhumane conditions.

The animals included sheep, pigs, goats and chickens, which were seen to be seriously injured, lacking water or shelter, and/or be emaciated.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office, along with Animal Control, finally seized the animals on Aug. 8 after executing a search warrant at the property.

The forty animals at the site were taken to a local shelter for proper medical care.

The owner euthanized two pigs on scene, "due to poor health."

The owner had also euthanized two sheep after Animal Control required an inspection and evaluation in July. Officers had noticed lack of water, animals walking with a severe limp (including one seriously injured), and debris and mud in the troughs.

The Sheriff's Office said the owner later added goats and pigs. A veterinarian at a July inspection noted that five sheep and four chickens were located in a 10x10 metal pan at the back of the property, with no shelter, bedding or water.

The officials warned the owner that they would seize the animals if conditions weren't improved in two weeks, per State Code.

When they returned two weeks later, the officials said that the corrections had not been made and more animals had been added - with the owner saying he was going to sell off part of the herd.

The animals were ultimately seized Aug. 8.

The Sheriff's Office noted:

At this time, no charges have been filed. If the ongoing investigation yields criminal charges, a name will be released at this time... There is still much work to do.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 410-638-3505. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

