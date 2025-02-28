4-year-old girl killed in crash on the Eastern Shore

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A 4-year-old girl died after a crash on the Eastern Shore Wednesday, said Maryland State Police.

Kinsley Parks, of Crisfield, died the day after the two-car accident, in Eden, Wicomico County.

She was in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra with her father, Jalen Scott Evans, 30, of Crisfield, who was trying to make a left turn from Route 13 to Stockyard Road.

Another Crisfield man - Ricky Leslie Lavere Jr., 45, in a 2020 Mazda 3 - struck the Hyundai on the passenger side.

Kinsley was flown by Medevac to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, before being transferred to Nemours Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Her father was also taken, by ambulance, to TidalHealth Peninsula.

No one else was injured.

Police believe Kinsley was secured in a child car seat.

Area roads were closed for about four hours, and the investigation continues.

