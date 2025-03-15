4-year-old boy seriously injured after dog attack in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he was seriously injured in a dog attack in Harford County.

This stems from an incident that happened on March 11.

Police say the boy was with his father on the playground in the area of Mayfield Drive and Marcie Court when, for unknown reasons, a leashed dog began attacking the child.

The encounter was consensual prior to the attack. The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Police are still searching for the dog and its owner.

The dog is said to be a German Shepherd mix, with a male owner, who lives in the nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505.