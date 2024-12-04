4 women win equal-pay lawsuit at western Maryland psychiatric center

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Four women who worked as therapists at a state psychiatric hospital will get reimbursed for being paid less than their male coworker.

Maryland Department of Health will pay $270,000 to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against the Thomas B. Finan Center, a psychiatric facility in western Maryland.

The four women were recreation therapists, and all had more experience than their male counterpart - but earned less than him, said the lawsuit.

The women were his supervisors at one point. The male therapist was promoted noncompetitively three times over 13 months, said the lawsuit.

The female therapists will get $270,000 in back pay and other damages, and their salary will increase to what they should have been earning, according to a press release.

The Finan Center will also provide training for human resources and management officials in compensation decisions, and a notice to employees.

EEOC Regional Attorney Debra M. Lawrencesaid previously:

That the females performed the same duties as the male hire, had more years of experience, but were paid thousands less, is both unfair and illegal – and that’s why we filed this lawsuit.

She also said that "sex-based pay disparity still exists, in large part because employees are not necessarily aware of what their coworkers are being paid."