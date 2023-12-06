4 teens charged with carjacking Baltimore ride-share driver

BALTIMORE — Four teen boys are accused of attacking, robbing and carjacking a ride-share driver in west Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore police sent out information today about the incident. They responded to a hospital at about 3:40 p.m. Dec. 3 to investigate a call for an unarmed carjacking.

The 44-year-old male victim said he picked up the suspects - identified as two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys - with a ride-share app.

When he pulled over on Brooks Lane at Eutaw Place to drop them off, they assaulted him, took his property and stole his vehicle.

The victim was injured on the head and face, said police. The four teens were arrested. The victim's vehicle was also located.