Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 teens charged with carjacking Baltimore ride-share driver

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 17:26:10-05

BALTIMORE — Four teen boys are accused of attacking, robbing and carjacking a ride-share driver in west Baltimore's Reservoir Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore police sent out information today about the incident. They responded to a hospital at about 3:40 p.m. Dec. 3 to investigate a call for an unarmed carjacking.

The 44-year-old male victim said he picked up the suspects - identified as two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys - with a ride-share app.

When he pulled over on Brooks Lane at Eutaw Place to drop them off, they assaulted him, took his property and stole his vehicle.

The victim was injured on the head and face, said police. The four teens were arrested. The victim's vehicle was also located.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices