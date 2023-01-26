Watch Now
4 taken to hospitals after chemical incident at Cecil County YMCA pool

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 17:48:04-05

ELKTON, Md. — The Cecil County YMCA says they have reopened their pool after a chemical incident sent four people to the hospital yesterday.

At about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, nine people were assessed by first responders and four were taken to Christiana Care after a hazmat incident was reported at the YMCA in Elkton, reported Singerly Fire Company.

The Cecil County Family YMCA posted on Facebook today:

"The health department has given us the okay to open the pool. Our chemicals are at the appropriate levels and we are not at risk of a similar incident happening again. Thank you for understanding and bearing with us as we navigated this yesterday. We are looking forward to seeing you in the facility soon!"

