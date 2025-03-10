4 parvovirus cases prompt Harford Humane Society to suspend dog intakes

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Humane Society of Harford County is not taking in any dogs right now, after four dogs tested positive for Canine parvovirus.

It's a highly contagious virus that mostly causes gastrointestinal problems.

The virus doesn't affect any other species, so the Humane Society is still accepting cats and other animals.

The Humane Society said the four dogs tested positive in the past few weeks, and there's also a "rise in parvovirus in general throughout Harford County."

Fernando Diaz, HSHC Director of Operations, said in a statement:

We are asking for the public’s understanding as we take these necessary precautions and focus on containing the illness. We know it’s not ideal, but we’re asking pet owners to delay surrendering their dogs for at least a week. We’re also advising our community that if they find a dog, and if it’s possible, the best thing to do is to shelter the dog at home and notify us.

Anyone who finds a lost dog should try to post about it to social media (including Ring and Nextdoor), hang neighborhood fliers, take it to a local vet for a microchip scan, or fill out HSHC's lost or found report online.