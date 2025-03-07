4-alarm fire impacts rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore

Update: Baltimore City Fire says the fire has been contained. Some of the buildings impacted were vacant, while others were occupied.

At least eight people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

Original Story:

Fire crews are fighting a 4-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday morning. By 4:30 a.m. the department had sounded a fourth alarm.

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace says this fire has spread to nearly 15 units and that it's a wind-driven fire.

No injuries have been reported by residents or firefighters.

Crews are currently on the scene battling the fire and asking people avoid the area.

This story is breaking story and will be updated.

