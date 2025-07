Thousand of customers are without power following severe weather in Maryland on Monday.

According to the BGE Power Outage Map, there are 151 active outages at this time.

5,807 customers are currently impacted.

There have been two tornado warnings issued for Baltimore and Harford counties so far.

Residents are urged to remain indoors.

The BGE outage map can be found here.

