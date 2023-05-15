37-year-old man shot, killed in Severn early Monday morning

SEVERN, Md. — A homicide investigation is currently underway in Severn.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located 37-year-old David Joseph Bond Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police have not identified a suspect.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731, or you can remain anonymous by calling the TipLine at 410-222-4700.