A 37-year-old man, David Pulaski, was hit and killed by a Ford F-250 pickup truck in Anne Arundel County.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Right before the collision, Pulaski was in the process of crossing the intersection at Old Annapolis and Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Subsequently, the driver of the Ford truck turned right onto Laurel Fort Meade, hitting him.

Pulaski died at the scene.

The Traffic Safety section is investigating the accident.