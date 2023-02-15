Watch Now
37-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Northwest Baltimore

Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 14:36:36-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a man for attempted murder in regards to an incident that occurred in November 2022.

On November 18, a 48-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road. He was later taken to a hospital to be treated and released.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force arrested 37-year-old Christopher Bowser in the 200 block of West Pratt Street on Tuesday.

Bowser has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree murder and is currently being held at central booking.

