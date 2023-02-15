37-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a man for attempted murder in regards to an incident that occurred in November 2022.

On November 18, a 48-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road. He was later taken to a hospital to be treated and released.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force arrested 37-year-old Christopher Bowser in the 200 block of West Pratt Street on Tuesday.

Baltimore city police

Bowser has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree murder and is currently being held at central booking.