37-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a man for attempted murder in regards to an incident that occurred in November 2022.
On November 18, a 48-year-old man was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road. He was later taken to a hospital to be treated and released.
Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force arrested 37-year-old Christopher Bowser in the 200 block of West Pratt Street on Tuesday.
Bowser has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree murder and is currently being held at central booking.