BALTIMORE — A 36-year-old man fell under an MTA bus, was hit, and later died.

The incident occurred around 2:40 PM on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Fayette Street.

According to Baltimore Police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the AIU at 410-396-2606