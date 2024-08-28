34-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Around 4:20 am, troopers responded to eastbound Route 50 and Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, a 2019 Ford Fiesta was attempting to change lanes on Route 50 when it struck a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Yamaha, 34-year-old David Frye, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Fiesta remained at the scene.

Police say they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.