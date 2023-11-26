34-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Frederick County

Watch Now
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 26, 2023
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed Saturday night after a motorcycle crash in Frederick County.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Winchester Boulevard for the crash.

According to authorities, John Ryan Coblentz, 34, was traveling southbound when he was negotiating a left curve of the roadway when the motorcycle went of the road.

The vehicle then fell into a ditch, striking a steep embankment of the ditch. It finally came to rest in a gravel area off the right side of the roadway.

Medical personnel responded and immediately began life-saving measures. Coblentz was then taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The sheriff's office says speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains is still ongoing.

