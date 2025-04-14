33-year-old man sentenced to 35 years for sexual abuse of 6- and 3-year-old girls

33-year-old Gary Hammond Jackson III has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor and the commission of a felony involving a minor by a registered sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office—District of Maryland.

His sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In 2020 and 2022, Jackson sexually abused two little girls ages six and three.

In November 2020, he sexually abused the six-year-old, who was his first victim, and used his cell phone to take three pictures of the act, according to his guilty plea.

Through further investigation, authorities confirmed he sexually assaulted the six year old several times between January 2020 and December 2020.

Jackson was later convicted of a sex offense in the fourth degree and assault in the second degree in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

After his release in June 2022, Jackson was placed on probation and required to register as a sex offender.

However, in November 2022, Jackson produced images of sexual abuse with a three year-old.

