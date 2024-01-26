33-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Parkville area

PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a man Wednesday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Sayward Avenue for a wreck that involved a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they discovered 33-year-old James McCoy had been struck by a Jeep Liberty. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the Jeep did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-307-2020.