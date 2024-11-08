$33.5 million dredging project starting soon in Baltimore Harbor

BALTIMORE — A $33.5 million project to dredge the Baltimore Harbor will soon get underway.

California-based Curtin Maritime Corp. (which just got the contract from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) will remove mostly mud, silt, sand and shell from channels that are mostly in the Pasadena/Gibson Island areas of Anne Arundel County.

It will take place from mid-November to approximately March of 2025.

The harbor is dredged regularly and helps keep the water safe for vessels coming to and from the Port of Baltimore, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Col. Francis Pera, commander of the Baltimore District of the Corps, said in a press release:

Baltimore Harbor channels rely on maintenance dredging to serve and strengthen the Port of Baltimore, a major economic engine for the state of Maryland, the mid-Atlantic region and the nation.

Crews will use a hybrid-powered clamshell dredge that will be taken by barge to the various sites.

The dredged material will be either reused at Poplar Island on the Eastern Shore, or taken toCox Creek in Curtis Bay (a containment area).