BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Baltimore.

Just before 4:00 am Thursday morning, officers responded to the 5700 block of Eastern Avenue and learned a 32-year-old man was struck by a car.

Police say after he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim later died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.