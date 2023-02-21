Watch Now
30-year-old killed after car crash in Reisterstown

WMAR/Chris Verri
Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 21, 2023
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating a crash in that occurred early Sunday morning in Baltimore County.

Officers were called to Worthington Avenue and Timber Knoll Road for the reports.

When they arrived, investigators determined that a Ford F350 traveling eastbound along Worthington Avenue struck a Honda Civic that was attempting to turn westbound on Worthington Ave and Timber Knoll Road.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 30-year-old LaShae Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F350 was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

