3-year-old shot in ankle in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 3-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in West Baltimore.

Police responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Wilbron Avenue. They found a child who had been shot in his ankle. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not said who fired the gun or who else was inside the home with the child at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip through the Metro Crime Stoppers website.